The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, and Members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) have paid a courtesy call on former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The visit was on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24, 2022.

It was to celebrate and honour him for his several years of dedicated service to the country.

The Police administration took to its Facebook page to share lovely moments from the visit.