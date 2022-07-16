Scores of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters have massed up at the forecourt of the Ministry of Trade and Industry office to welcome the sector Minister, Alan Kyerematen.

The elated crowd is waiting to receive and lead Mr Kyerematen who has been tipped as a flagbearer hopeful of the NPP to the Accra Sports Stadium for the National Delegates Conference currently underway.

They were clad in blue and white branded T-shirts with Mr Kyerematen’s photo embossed on them and an inscription at the back which read; Diaspora for Alan.

In a video shared by Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Twitter, others also wielded placards with his image and a message; Industrial Titan coupled with the numerous party colours and paraphernalia.

They danced to Kelvynboy’s down flat song which was being played by a brass band in attendance.

