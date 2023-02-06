Highlife artiste, Akwaboah, has explained why some artistes get ‘stuck’ in their careers.

To him, focusing on trends rather than taking time to study the music craft is the cause.

He said, “personally, knowing what to do when working on a particular genre of music or musical instruments to use, did not take a day.”

The “Obiaa” crooner stated that “going through the mill is the problem. We thrive on what’s trending.”

“I tell some of my colleagues that you can do the music to a point because your knowledge of the art is what determines your longevity in the industry.

“How do you change when Ghanaians say they’re tired of your style what changes can you make?”

He explained that just like every profession, music should be studied by interested persons.

“At least just have a little understanding about the craft or know how to play a particular instrument. As with every other profession, you need to study.”

“I used to be an instrumentalist who played at the Ghana Music awards. I’ve played for every artiste you can think of,” he said on Adom FM’s Work and Happiness.

He further revealed that he got inspired to venture into the music business by an artiste who did not have any knowledge of musical equipment.

He thought to himself, “I can equally sing like these artistes.”

According to him, he quit the band and stayed home for a year before he released his hit song ‘I Do Love You’.