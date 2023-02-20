Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur, Valerie Obaze, is one of the most fashionable boss ladies in the beauty industry.

The hardworking mother-of-three is among the three female celebrities in Ghana who joined women from other African women to share their entrepreneurship stories.

The gorgeous daughter of President Nana Akufo-Addo looked classy in a v-shaped neckline dress with puff sleeves and ruffles.

Valerie Obaze looked lovely in her straight blond hairstyle and flawless makeup for the photoshoot.

The fashion influencer also wore a white sleeveless top styled with white trousers and a trendy blazer.

She rocked a customised necklace and expensive gold wristwatch while maintaining her hairstyle.