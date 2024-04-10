Commissioner of the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Justice Joseph Akanjolenur Whittal, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to do the needful and assent to the Anti-Witchcraft Bill.

This, he believes will deter Ghanaians from lynching innocent individuals in the Northern part of Ghana.

Mr. Whittal revealed that, it is long overdue and it’s time for President Akufo-Addo to assent to the bill to end the unnecessary accusations and attacks on alleged witchcraft victims.

This comes after a 90-year-old woman, Akua Denteh, was lynched after being accused of witchcraft from the northern part of Ghana.

He was speaking at the National Policy Dialogue on Access to Justice for Women Accused as Witches in Ghana at Gomoa Fetteh on the theme: “Stop Witchcraft Allegations Now: No Woman Should Die Because She is Perceived as a Witch”.

Commissioner Whittal said if the bill becomes a law, it will serve as a deterrent to others and reduce witchcraft accusations in Ghana, especially in the Northern part.

Mr. Whittal said it’s been nine months since Parliament passed the Anti-Witchcraft Bill, and it’s time for the President to pass the bill to save innocent lives.

He also appealed to various District Assemblies in the witch camp areas to support the victims with basic needs like water, food and good healthcare by renewing their NHIS cards for them because they are not witches but rather are in a state of poverty.

Principal Researcher at the Ministry of Justice and the Office of the Attorney General Department, Ursula Amoah, said the Ministry is committed to seeking justice for victims of gender-based violence.

Also, Executive Director of Sanneh Institute, Professor John Azuma, who nearly lost his mother and cousin through witchcraft accusations in the Northern Region, said it’s time to end witchcraft accusations in Ghana.

