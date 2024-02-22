Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) District Chief Executive for Adansi South District of Ashanti, Benjamin Anhwere, has commended the Akufo-Addo administration for its foresight in constructing dormitories and ensuring the functionality of E-Blocks.

The E-Block SHS schools, established nationwide, were initially constructed as day schools without dormitories.

However, in the case of Adansi Apagya E-Block schools, the Akufo-Addo administration has taken steps to construct boys and girls dormitories.

With the completion of these dormitories, the school has now been opened, allowing students to commence their academic activities.

In view of this, Mr Anhwere praised government for not letting the E-Block infrastructure go to waste and urged future leaderships to continue such initiatives.

Benjamin Anhwere expressed his appreciation in an interview with Adom News correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo, stating that Akufo-Addo’s leadership sets a positive example for other heads of state to follow.

He spoke on the importance of completing projects initiated by previous administrations, regardless of political affiliations.

Also, Former MP for New Edubiase, George Oduro, who played a key role in the construction of the dormitory blocks, highlighted the significance of establishing Adansi Apagya as another boarding school in the district.

He applauded the former DCE for acknowledging the present administration’s efforts and emphasized the government’s commitment to utilizing funds allocated for the E-BLOCK project effectively.