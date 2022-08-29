Founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Prophet Ajagurajah, has cursed two men who recorded him when eating at a KFC restaurant.

According to him, there was no need to make fun of him while he was busily eating.

Taking to social media, the man of God rained deep curses on the men, adding that, they will never prosper in life.

Prophet Ajagurajah is fond of cooking food for his church members and always remind them to eat healthy by avoiding fast foods, hence it was out of the ordinary for the men to capture him enjoying coke and chicken at KFC.

Explaining why he visited KFC, the prophet said he went there with his pastors to eat after a programme because they couldn’t wait to get home.

