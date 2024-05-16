German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull is challenging African scientists to intensify research in smart agriculture and climate resilience of vulnerable groups in Africa.

At the Climate Services for Risk Reduction in Africa (CS4RRA) webinar in Kumasi, Mr. Krull proposed solar and traditional farming integration as a vital research area to boost Africa’s food security.

“The fastest growing source of energy worldwide is renewable energy. Harvesting solar energy must not be exclusive to harvesting traditional agriculture yields. Science needs to come up with a solution on how we can harmonize solar farming and traditional Agricultural farming. I will strongly recommend that this could be a very challenging field of future research which could immediately translate into benefit for the people in Western Africa,” he said.

Climate Services for Risk Reduction in Africa (CS4RRA), is an initiative jointly sponsored by the French Ministry of Higher Education and Research and the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research.

CS4RRA seeks to promote climate resilience in Africa and address the challenges that arise from it.

Its overall goal is to identify priorities for concerted action based on knowledge, innovation, and capacity building, through partnerships between countries in the South and between countries in the North and South.

The seminar is part of a series of four webinars, bringing together African and European experts.

The hybrid meetings have already been held in Togo, Senegal, and Cote d’Ivoire.

They are organized by Institut de recherche pour le développement (IRD) and the West African Science Service Centre on Climate Change and Adapted Land Use (WASCAL).

The objective of this CS4RRA webinar is to shed light on issues, solutions and needs related to climate-smart agriculture and sustainable land use management in West Africa.

It is meant to help all stakeholders develop effective strategies to meet the challenges of climate change and land use change in the region.

KNUST Vice-chancellor, Prof. Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson supported the need to “harness the power of partnership, collaboration and collective ambition to co-create sustainable solutions that transcend borders and generations”.

Executive director of WASCAL, Prof. Emmanuel Wendsongre Ramde was grateful to stakeholders for making the webinars a success.

“We have engaged in meaningful discussions and knowledge to enhance climate services in West Africa. I would like to extend my appreciation to all our esteemed partners and stakeholders for their dedication. Your expertise, insight, and collaboration have been instrumental in making these webinars a resounding success,” he said.

She added: “The challenges we face are immense, but by working together, we can change these challenges into opportunities for innovation and progress.”

