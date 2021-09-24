Kumawood actor, Kwaw Benjamin, popularly known as Tapoli, has shown gratitude to Adom TV after his appearance at the audition of The Big Talent show which is expected to be launched next week.

According to him, the show, though is yet-to-be-aired, has given him mileage beyond his imagination.

In an interview, he said lots of people have been reaching out to him through his series on YouTube but appearing on Adom TV has amplified the effect.

The show has helped me and people should expect more from me. I used to be popular on YouTube but now I am catching up with the traditional mileage from Adom TV. I have varieties of talents to showcase so viewers should expect more, he said.

According to Tapoli, though people know him for his comic roles in movies, he can equally rap among other talents he is going to exhibit on the show.

Watch the video below:

Adom TV is all geared up for a 13-week seasonal all-round talent competition through individual ‘little people’ performances.

Tapoli during the audition

The Big Talent show is a 90-minute weekly performance that will run consecutively for a period of 13 weeks on Sunday evenings.

The first episode of The Big Talent will take the form of a mini launch to introduce the contestants officially to viewers and also to allow stakeholders and sponsors to share a word.

Contestants will be tasked to exhibit their skills every week based on individual strengths and preferred skills.

Ranging from dancing, singing, comedy, the contestants are ready to bring their A-game to the platform.

Check out some of the videos from the audition below: