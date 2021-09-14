A prophet who has auditioned for Adom TV’s latest reality show dubbed The Big Talent Show, Daniel Okyere, also known as Short Prophet, says he has started gaining numbers on social media after his audition.

Mr Okyere says he is grateful for the ‘show’ because he has started receiving phone calls that will go a long way to build his gospel music career.

In an interview with Adom TV, Short Prophet said he would love to collaborate with any gospel musician who is interested in a feature since he has the talent.

On his gospel music idols, Short Prophet said he is a number-one fan of gospel musician Sonnie Badu hence it would be an honour to work with him.

ALSO READ:

It gave me hope and now I believe things will go well for me… For now, if any gospel musician wants to work for me… I will be there but I am Sonnie Badu’s number one fan.

For those who have not had the opportunity to watch the audition, Short Prophet, who went viral after taking his turn at the audition asked others like him to represent in the next season.

Presently, Short Prophet said he is poised and focused on winning the talent show hence he wouldn’t allow distractions to put him off.

The big talent show will change aspects of our lives… We have some talents but people don’t know so we keep ourselves away. I know it will give us the mileage… Those who don’t want to join should change their minds soon. They should be motivated enough…

There is so much pressure because people are celebrating me before the show. I am getting many phone calls. And now, I have to focus on what I am doing…, he said.

Watch the video below: