Fans have shown veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, popularly known as Mama Gee, love as she turns a year older.

Madam Ozokwo turned 63 today, September 14, and as such has released photos to mark her day.

Her celebration is a joint one, as she is honoured to share birth-date with one of her granddaughters.

She borrowed words from a popular hymn to thank God for His unfailing grace and blessings in her life.

Mama Gee also posted some African-themed photos which captured her cuddling her five-year-old granddaughter.

They were rocking matching South African print dress while they flashed a smile before the cameras.

In other photos and videos, she was dancing heartedly to some gospel songs playing in the background.