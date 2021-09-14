Fans have shown veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, popularly known as Mama Gee, love as she turns a year older.
Madam Ozokwo turned 63 today, September 14, and as such has released photos to mark her day.
Her celebration is a joint one, as she is honoured to share birth-date with one of her granddaughters.
She borrowed words from a popular hymn to thank God for His unfailing grace and blessings in her life.
Mama Gee also posted some African-themed photos which captured her cuddling her five-year-old granddaughter.
They were rocking matching South African print dress while they flashed a smile before the cameras.
In other photos and videos, she was dancing heartedly to some gospel songs playing in the background.