Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has alleged that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 3 Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, presented 11 awards to him in 2019 after they planned it prior to the awards show.

According to him, the 3 Music CEO honoured him affectionally because he wanted to make ace musicians Stonebwoy and Sarkodie angry over the gesture and not because of merit.

Shatta Wale shared this statement on his Snapchat account earlier and subsequently confirmed on Hitz FM’s U Say Wetin show with host Prince Tsegah (Da Don) on September 13, 2021.

You came to me to beg me for 3music awards so we can push it… one thing that is surprising is that anything I write on social media, he will come and tarnish my image and I have so much respect for him.

He told me he will give me awards the day I was coming for rehearsals… that day we concluded… I don’t want us to talk about things of certain nature.. Lesley of Fantasy Dome is my witness, Shatta Wale said.

Meanwhile, in 2019, Shatta Wale set record on the night of the 3Music Awards where he took home 11 awards. Shortly after the feat, he took to his Facebook page to write:

Just got all my 11 awards from @3musicawards. This is how hard work looks like. You go through the motions of the process, ups and downs, challenges, fights, misunderstandings, creating friends and enemies.

But I am glad the industry is beginning to recognise the hard work myself and my team put into our work. This is dedicated to my fans (you are the reason I live) and everyone I have ever worked with on my journey. Grateful for the role you played in my life. Grateful for this, next the #VGMAs let’s make history on Saturday. Paaa paaaa [SIC].

MORE:

Shatta Wale takes to Facebook after he won 11 awards at 3Music Awards in 2019.

Shatta Wale shows off his 11 3Music Awards plaques in 2019

But Mr Abu has denied ever promising Shatta Wale 11 awards without merit on the awards night.

According to him, Shatta Wale deserved the awards because he had worked hard to achieve the purpose.

One thing Sadiq emphasised on was the fact that he has never spoken to Shatta Wale directly when it comes to doing business.

I don’t deal with him directly. I go through his managers. We did all through Fantasy Entertainment… That year was when we had a massive public voting and the feedback informed what was going to happen.

It is the typical Shatta Wale and that is how he has been and wants people to believe him. There is no iota of truth in this and I am very confident he will never have any proof.

Shatta is an industry person… I will reach out to him sometimes for some minor stuff and he will direct us to bulldog… It’s one of those usual Shatta things of putting in the spin. Once it gives him the extension he will lash into some of these things. The board takes the lead in the key decision regardless of what happens…, he said.