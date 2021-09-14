Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has expressed how much she and her siblings miss her mother, 20 years after her demise.

Taking to her Instagram page, Rita Dominic shared her mother’s wedding photos, saying she is always in their thoughts and hearts even 20 years after she left them.

Rita Domini urged her mother to dance and sing with the angel, adding they would join her in great celebration when they meet again.

She wrote: Our beautiful Mother on her wedding day. We remember her fondly today on her birthday. Mummy, you are always in our thoughts and hearts even 20 years on from when you left us.

Dance and sing with the angels…