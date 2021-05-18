The Adansihene has debunked claims of his involvement in illegal mining within his area.

Some youth recently alleged the chief, Opegyakotwere Bonsra Afriyie, is engaged in galamsey despite the government’s drive to stop such activities.

At a press conference, the Adansihene said some young people are rather scheming against him because he refused to approve the investment of some Chinese nationals to mine in the area.

Some youth of Adansi in the Ashanti Region claimed the chief has been mining with impunity.

They alleged the Adansihene owned heavy duty machines working on a vast land within the Adansi enclave.

The chief, however, says those attempting to dent his reputation are backed by some sub-chiefs who were stopped from mining illegally.

Opegyakotwere Bonsra Afriyie debunked claims the Gyimiho stream is polluted.

He says those mining in the enclave were licensed and legally acquired the concession.

Meanwhile, some youth of Adansi have vowed not to allow any person or persons to bring the name of Adansihene into disrepute.

Kwame Kodua, a member of the Adansi Youth for Development, said it is a calculated attempt to dent Adansihene’s image.

He called on the youth to make good use of social media not to disrespect elders and dent their hard-earned reputation.