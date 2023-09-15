The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has partially decommissioned the tollbooths on the Accra-Tema Motorway.

The decommissioning involved the pulling down of the original booths that sit on the motorway to pave the way for easy flow of traffic.

Officials have since opened some of the decommissioned lanes to traffic, with the metal canopies that cover the tollbooths expected to be removed in subsequent days.

The decommissioning forms part of an enhanced road safety programme by the Authority. The tollbooths became a hazard when the toll system was shelved in November 2021.

The area, which was usually unlit had contributed to a few crashes, some recording fatalities.

As of 4 p.m. yesterday, officials of the GHA and a third party agent had excavated concretes at the affected areas.

The removal of the metal canopies of the affected areas, the Daily Graphic understands, is to allow for the traffic to be rechannelled onto the main two-lane concrete way.

It is expected that the entire decommissioning works will be completed by next week.

A Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Development at the GHA, Collins Donkor, attributed lack of responsibility on the part of some drivers that had led to crashes at the tollbooths.

The GHA, he said, was being pragmatic to ensure safety concerns were addressed on the stretch.

“We want everybody to drive as safely as possible, and while it is our duty to ensure safety issues are addressed, it is also important for people to take control of their own lives when driving, not only on the motorway, but on all roads,” Mr Donkor said.

He advised motorists to slow down and be aware of their surroundings when driving through the decommissioned areas.

Mr Donkor expressed the hope that the removal of the tollbooths would reduce the risk of crashes.

Motorists

Some motorists who spoke to the Daily Graphic, welcomed the new development, which also saw solar lighting installed at both the Tema and Accra ends of the tollbooths.

“I am a daily user of the stretch, and I am particularly happy about the decision to remove the booths, which is a significant step to protecting motorists that ply the stretch,” Moses Daitey, a motorist, said.

He expressed the hope that officials would also turn their attention to the damaged portions of the main motorway.