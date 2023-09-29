Police at Kuntenase have launched a manhunt for a 54-year-old man who allegedly inflicted multiple machete wounds on his 34-year-old girlfriend for fear of her ditching him.

Kwabena Tuffuor’s attack left his girlfriend of three years, Lovia Osei, with multiple machete wounds at Patriensa after surviving attempted murder.

The victim said she is living in constant anxiety and fear of being attacked by her estranged boyfriend.

JoyNews caught up with the victim at her Patriensa residence following her discharge from the Kuntenase Government Hospital.