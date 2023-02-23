Ashanti Regional Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Gloria Huze, has led a team of constituency women’s organisers to pick nomination forms for former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor.

They say his Ahotor project has been beneficial to them, a reason they are throwing their full support for his candidature. Not only that, he also has a proven record of good leadership when he was made the Finance Minister.

They are, therefore, calling on the grassroots to join the campaign of Dr Duffuor to make it a success.

Spokesperson for the Duffuor Campaign Team, Antonio Edem Asinyo, has promised the extension of the Ahotor project when he is elected.