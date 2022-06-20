Award-winning Reggae dancehall artiste, Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, popularly known as Epixode in the entertainment industry, has said he is very complicated and crazy when it comes his music career.

According to him, most of his music videos are unique compared to other music videos.

“You watch my videos and you see different things from the regular so I am just a mad person and very difficult to work with,” he said.

In an interview with Hitz FM’s Doreen Avio on #DaybreakHitz, he indicated that he does most of the creative arts in his videos.

“I make sure that I take like 80 percent of the creative aspect,” Epixode noted.

“I can’t say I do everything but if it has to be anything directed to my creative piece then I make sure that I take like 80 percent of it,” he added.

Adding to this, he said, “Not to say that I don’t want anybody to do the work but I have certain directions and I work with people who understand what I want to do and the kind of thing I want to put out”.

“Big ups to my team for understanding some of my stupid ideas and the people who support,” he said.

