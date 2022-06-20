Reggae and Dancehall artiste, Emmanuel Andrew Samini, says he will develop the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) if he is voted as the Students Representative Council (SRC) President.

According to him, he has a lot of philanthropical ventures which will enable him to develop the institution.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, Samini stated that he will use his personality to solicit funds for the Institution since the SRC has financial constraints.

”As an Artiste and Entertainer and what I am used to in terms of soliciting funds to support their projects I know what I can do if I take charge and sacrifice myself or bring myself to serve and be part of how we can raise more, someone who is not that loud on social media’ space,” he noted.

Samini said he has been an ambassador for many brands including MTN and more recently FBN Bank, hence he believes it would help him knock on doors to make way for change in the school.

“I know everything has to do with funding, everything has to do with budget and sometimes, I see the budget that they claim would take for SRC Week to happen but it still hasn’t, all because of budgetary constraint,” he added.

He called on benevolent institutions to help him develop GIMPA.

”I have put my ear on the ground and I have watched as well and I know that there are plenty of things that students need. But with the institution being a private one it can only run-on profit or loss. We would need benevolent Institutions to come on board to support them,” he added.