AshantiGold SC forward, Yaw Annor, has emerged as the top scorer of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season after netting twice in his side’s stalemate against Bibiani Gold Stars.

The 24-year-old scored twice as the Miners manage a 2-2 stalemate with Biabiani Gold Stars in the final game of the season at Dun’s Park.

Having scored 20 goals, Annor was just a goal behind Asante Kotoko’s Franck Mbella Etouga heading into matchday 34.

The Cameroonian import failed to add to his tally in the last game against Accra Lions as his side played out a 1-1 draw, giving the Ashgold forward motivation before the game at the Dun’s Park.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring in the 23rd minute of the game before adding a second on the verge of halftime.

His two goals against Gold Stars saw him eclipse Etouga as the league’s top-scorer for the 2021/22 season while also ensuring he equaled Ishmael Addo’s record of 22 league goals in a single campaign, the most by any player in the Premier League.

The game in Bibiani ended 2-2 as the Miners mount a spirited comeback after recess with a brace from Joshua Akoto.

With Annor winning the top-scorer award, the search for a first foreign winner of the prize continues with Etouga narrowly missing out on the tag.

Annor meanwhile has been linked to Asante Kotoko ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana football season.