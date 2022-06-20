AshantiGold SC winger, Yaw Annor, has equaled Ishmael Addo’s goal-scoring record in the Ghana Premier League.

The 24-year-old scored twice as the Miners record a 2-2 draw with Bibiani Gold Stars in their final game of the season at DUN’s Park on Sunday.

During the 2001 Ghana Premier League season, Ishmael Addo, who is a now-retired footballer scored 22 goals.

Annor’s first-half brace against Bibiani Gold Stars has thrown the record out the window, bringing his season total to 22 goals.

AshantiGold ends the season in 7th with 47 points, 20 points behind champions Asante Kotoko.

Asante Kotoko striker Franck Mbella Etouga is the second-highest goal scorer in the league, with 21 goals in his first season.