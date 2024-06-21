A disabled 76-year-old woman has been stabbed to death by her daughter at Abuakwa- Asenemaso in the Atwima Nwabiagya south

According to the report, the suspect stabbed her old age mother to death base on alleged pastor’s witchcraft accusations on the disabled old woman.

“She is my sister and she killed our mother when no one was around. She locked her up. Outsiders saw her going to the cemetery and realized that she had committed a crime after seeing blood all over her body,” the brother of the suspect told Adom News.

According to him, the suspect, sensing danger, rushed to a store to buy chemicals to drink.

“She was about to drink the poison when one of our nephews spotted her and threw it away,” he continued.

The Assembly member for Asenemaso electoral area, Isaac Owusu Boateng confirmed the incident and said the suspect tried to poison herself.

“The woman has five children, and the one who killed her is the oldest. She has taken care of them, so I don’t know why she would commit such a heinous crime. We need to educate people about these pastors who make such accusations,” he urged.

The Police has since commenced investigations into the matter.

