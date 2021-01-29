When we talk of honeymoon destinations, it should offer the newly married couples the environment to relax, enjoy and plan as well.

A honeymoon is one of the most memorable experiences you can have. It’s the icing on the cake after an amazing wedding and marks the beginning of the ‘married life’ for the newlyweds.

Marriage people enjoy their honeymoon differently. Some travel to new destinations. Others opt to have a fun day at home which is fine because not every couple can afford the opportunity to pack up and globe-trot.

Still, the most important part is to find ways to bond as a couple. Here is a list of things you can do for the ultimate romantic honeymoon no matter where you choose to have it.

Plan a mini road trip

There’s something about a road trip that makes it very romantic. You could always fly to your chosen destination but it’s not the same as going on a romantic road trip with your partner.

The quality time you spend helps you bond as you share interesting stories, listen to your favourite music and enjoy the beautiful scenery along the way. It literally doesn’t get more romantic than that.

Have a romantic dinner date

There’s no way you can end your honeymoon without having at least one romantic dinner date.

This can give you the feeling of nostalgia as you recall your first date and spark that romantic feel all over again. This time around, the experience will be even better since now you’re a married couple. This is how you create wonderful, new memories as newlyweds.

Have a picnic

The good thing about picnics is that you can have it anywhere. You can choose to go to the park and have a classic picnic, set it up in your backyard if you’ll be home for your honeymoon, have it on your balcony or even in the hotel room.

All you need to do is get all the important parts of a lovely picnic like some fresh flowers, a few candles if you like, background music you both enjoy and snacks you love. A simple activity like a picnic is enough to make you feel like you’re in the most romantic movie scene ever.

Indulge in local culture

If you’re planning on travelling for your honeymoon, you shouldn’t spend too much time locked up in the hotel. This is the perfect opportunity for you to explore your new location and create new memories together.

Taking time to explore the local culture in the area you’re in is a great way to strengthen the bond between you. The homely aura of the locals will give you a sense of closeness on your new journey.

Set up a Jacuzzi date

I’m sure you’ve probably dreamt of having one of those amazing Jacuzzi dates with the love of your life at one point. You can already picture a trail of bright, red, rose petals leading to the Jacuzzi and two glasses of the finest champagne waiting for you.

You can take the initiative to prepare a Jacuzzi date for you and your partner and it’s a guarantee you’ll always remember that amazing honeymoon you had.