You do not have to lose yourself or your happiness just because you are in a relationship with a man!

It’s surprising sometimes the things ladies do to please their men all in the name of love. Some even go as far as losing themselves in the process of doing their best to keep him.

However, the fact that some things are done in the name of love does not guarantee that they are the right things to do.things a woman should never do for a man

We bring you 5 things you should never do for a man.

1.Halting your dreams for him

If your man ever puts you in a situation where you are suppose to choose between your career dreams and him, put yourself first. Don’t allow the tentacles of love steal your focus and aspiration. It is your dream, don’t compromise that for anything.Rather be with someone who will be your cheerleader instead of adding to your headache.

2.Never give in to demands if you do not want to

If you are not comfortable with his demands, you don’t have to hid to it just to prove your love for him.We are different people with different preferences, ideas, experiences and many more. It was make up a being.things a woman should never do for a man

3. Change your appearance

Don’t alter your look for your man just because of what he labels “his type” or “fetish”. They should love you for you, and all of you. If your weight, hair, or style really bothers him, he’s clearly not with you for the right reasons. Any physical changes you make should be made because you want them, not for attention or for someone else.

4. Giving him too much power

Don’t accord him so much power to operate where his silence makes you question yourself worth. A strong woman plays by her rules and doesn’t sit around for instructions. You should be assertive and go forward with your own decisions rather than seek validation from someone else. You’re grown enough to know what’s best for you.