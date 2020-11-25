The importance of walking barefoot, sometimes, cannot be overemphasized, because making an effort to spend more time barefoot in nature can provide the human body with some amazing benefit.

As a matter of fact, studies have shown that walking with your feet, directly touching the soil, allows your body to absorb negative electrons through the Earth, which helps to stabilize daily cortisol rhythm and create a balanced internal bioelectrical environment.

In other words, the negative ions present in the earth can help balance the positive ions in our body (if we allow contact). And when this happens, it improves our health in many ways. Here are some of the benefits.

Controls blood pressure

Recent studies have shown that the nerves of the feet are stimulated when we walk barefoot. And this usually leads to the reduction of stress levels. However, since stress is released through earthing, which is also known as walking barefoot, it helps in controlling the blood pressure.

Boosts energy level

Every lover nature knows that there is a higher energy in nature. This is why whenever you immerse yourself in the natural world, you pick up on the higher frequencies emitted from nature and therefore increase your own energy levels.

However, with our vitality constantly affected by modern society, it advisable for us to make out time to walk barefoot as often as we can.

Improves overall posture

A recent study has shown that shoes are harming our feet. Our foot muscles are weaker than ever because of shoes and soft surfaces that don’t cause our feet to be flexible and strong like they once were.

This is one of the reasons bad posture because we become reliant upon other muscles to do the job our feet are responsible for doing.

Helps to reduce chronic pain

Alternative medicine practitioners affirm that the electrons present in the earth help enrich the immune system in our body. And this claim is backed by the findings of a recent study.

In addition to enriching the immune system, earthing increases the oxygen levels of the body and thus, helps reduce chronic or acute pain in our body.