The internet is a place to have fun, learn, and share aspects of our lives with our digital community.

But as you are having fun it is important to note that the online community is also governed by rules and regulations just like our society.

Here are 3 of the offenses that could lead you to jail under the Cyber Security Act 2020, act 1038

1. Non-consensual sharing of images: Sharing explicit images or videos of a person (revenge porn) without their consent.

Intending to cause them emotional distress (shock, pain, etc.) especially if the understanding at the time the content was created was that it would remain private.

Penalties for this offense can vary, but it could result in imprisonment, ranging from not less than 1 year to not more than 3 years under Ghana’s laws.

2. Threatening to release nudes: Threatening to release someone’s explicit content (even if you don’t do it) to extort money from them or coerce them into any sexual activity is a serious offense.

Such actions may be considered extortion, blackmail, or other criminal activities, and they can result in substantial jail time punishment of not less than 10 years imprisonment and not more than 25 years.

3. Distribution or possession of explicit content of a child: Sharing or possessing explicit content, such as indecent photos or videos of a minor, is illegal in many jurisdictions, including Ghana.

These actions can be considered child pornography, and they are subject to severe legal penalties.

The Cyber Security Act 2020, states that possession or distribution of this material could lead to imprisonment for not less than five years and not more than 15 years.

Laws can vary, and the exact legal consequences for these activities may differ depending on the jurisdiction and the circumstances of the case.

Always ensure compliance with local laws and respect the privacy and rights of others when using the internet or engaging in online activities.

ALSO READ: