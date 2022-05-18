Three students of Akyem Wenchi Salvation Army Senior High School (SHS) in the Denkyembour district of Eastern region have been injured after a building collapsed on during a rainstorm.

The students have been hospitalized after sustaining serious injuries.

Headmaster of the school, Isaac Owusu Agyemang confirmed the incident to Adom news.

He said the victims were seeking shelter due to the heavy rain when the incident occurred.

He added that, the roofs of the school’s buildings including the science laboratory and dining hall have been ripped off.

Meanwhile, the students are currently receiving treatment at the Akyem Wenchi Salvation Army hospital.