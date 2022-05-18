The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that it will undertake planned maintenance works to improve service delivery in some areas in the Greater Accra Region (GAR).

The power company in a notice stated that the work is scheduled to start on Thursday, 19th May, 2022 from 9:00am to 4:00pm.

According to ECG, areas to be affected as a result of the exercise are; Weh-Kpong, Nuaso, Lassi, Krobo Girls SHS, Somanya, Klomatsi Asinesi, Buena Vista Homes Marine Drive, Regional Maritime University.

The rest include; Best Western Plus Nungua, Kpoete, Ada, Sege, Dawa, Tsopoli, Kasseh, Koni Kablu, Koluedor, Mantsekope, Hwakpo, Caesarkope, Addokope, Tema Tech, Fan Milk, DHL, INDGHA, MOVIS, TT International, African Logistics, Silva Plater, Zenith Plastics, Mavisa, CIC and Rulier Ventures.

ECG added that it “regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise.”