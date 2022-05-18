The Police have re-arrested a murder suspect who escaped from lawful custody during the Nkoranza youth-Police brawl.

The Police in giving an update on the security situation in Nkoranza and its environs stated that the arrest was made through a targeted intelligence-led operation.

In a release signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori noted that “additional persons have been arrested in connection with the disturbances, bringing the total number of arrested persons to five.”

According to the Police, they are “pursuing the other suspects involved in this dastardly attack on Police facilities to bring them to book and we assure the public that we will get them.”

The Police also updated the public on the number of persons affected by the attacks.

“According to the medical authorities at the St Theresa’s Hospital, Nkoranza, two additional injured persons have been identified bringing the total number of affected persons to eight.

“Out of the number, one person died while receiving treatment, two have been treated and discharged while the remaining five are still on admission and in stable condition,” the release stated.

Touching on the delegation sent to Nkoranza, the Police said the team “led by the Director-General/Administration, Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohonu, arrived at Nkoranza at about 07:45am today, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, to provide strategic leadership for the ongoing operations.”

They added that “the team will remain on the grounds for as long as necessary.”