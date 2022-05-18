AshantiGold SC midfielder, Seth Osei, has rubbished reports that he was involved in the match-fixing tie against Inter Allies last season that rocked the country.

The Miners beat Allies 7-0 at the Len Clay Stadium in the matchday 34 games. Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah scored two deliberate own goals and later disclosed that he did that to ruin a bet.

After a thorough investigation, the Disciplinary Committee of the FA on Monday demoted both clubs to Division Two with heavy fines.

Players and officials of both clubs have been slapped with various bans as well.

But Seth Osei, who has been banned for 30 months for his involvement in an interview said he is innocent.

Seth Osei

“I am innocent so I’m not worried about this ban because I never had communication with any player ahead of the game. This ban will not stand because I am innocent,” the 22-year-old told Kumasi-based Pure FM.

The sanctions will take effect during the 2022/23 Ghana football season.