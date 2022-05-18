A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyepong has revealed he is yet to receive salary for his service.

According to him, the work of the General Secretary is the only full-time executive position in the party and the person is entitled to monthly salary.

The NPP, he stated also pays the SSNIT contributions of the General Secretary but his case was different.

“There was only GHS89 in the party’s account when I assumed office as the General Secretary. For the first month, I used my money to pay the workers at the party headquarters and our Treasurer, Abankwah Yeboah can bear witness” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme.

Mr. Agyepong said all attempts to get the party to pay the money due him has proven futile.

“I have written several times to Chairman Blay and reminded him his tenure is about to end so he should do something because I don’t want it to get into another administration but he hasn’t responded” he bemoaned.

The former NPP General Secretary said he is ready to forgo the salary but not the SSNIT contributions.

“If they think I’m not due anything, they should pay my SSNIT contributions because all other General Secretaries have benefitted. Sir John until his death was even staying in an official apartment,” he stated.

The reason he is speaking now, Mr. Agyepong said is to let people know the unfair treatment he has been subjected to over the years despite his selfless service to the NPP.

Kwabena Agyepong was reinstated in 2021 following his suspension in 2015 after he petitioned the NPP’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

Watch the video above: