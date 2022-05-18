Two persons have been arrested in connection with the attacks on the Nkoranza Police Divisional and District Headquarters by some irate youth.

This was disclosed by the Police on Wednesday.

The aggrieved youth were protesting the alleged killing of a 28-year-old trader by the Police.

Their attacks and demand for justice for the deceased, Albert Akwasi Donkor, led to the release of six suspects who were in custody and the destruction of properties at the Police station.

Police responded to the situation and dispatched a security reinforcement from Techiman to deter the youth from throwing stones and clubs at the officers.

In a press release dated May 18, the Police stated that “all other persons involved in perpetrating this barbaric act are being pursued to face justice.”

Meanwhile, the Police Service has increased its presence in the town to protect lives and property.

“The situation is under control and Police have deployed extensively at Nkoranza and its environs. We, therefore, wish to assure all law-abiding citizens to go about their socio-economic activities without fear or hindrance.

“We also thank members of the public for their continuous support and encouragement as we perform our constitutional mandate” the statement said.