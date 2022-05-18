The Chief Executive Officer of the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation, Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah has called for the scrapping of the Council of State.

The professor is of the opinion that the Council has lost its relevance in the current circumstances of the country.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Adom News, the governance expert noted that the current economic downturn of the country makes it imperative that deliberate measures are instituted to cut and protect the public purse from further pressures even if the constitution mandates for the creation of the council.

It’s been described as one of the most successful constitutions in the political history of Ghana as the 1992 constitution has brought about constitutional stability.

But, there have been calls for a review and writing of a new constitution by a number of people in politics, academia, civil society, and some influential individuals.

Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah in contributing to the debate said one key institution that has lost its relevance is the Counsel of state.

According to him, if any president wishes to be advised, they wouldn’t need a Counsel to get it since experts in numerous fields abound in Ghana.

Describing the 1992 constitution as a hybrid one, he called for the inclusion of chiefs in the political decision-making processes.

The governance expert is however against an outright scrapping of the 1992 since it has relatively guaranteed political stability in the last 30 years.