3 Music Awards 2021 got social media users busy over the weekend with top notch performances from various music stars in the country.

The event was rated a top tier after event organisers went over their ways to raise the bar with their awesome performances and stage craft that left many viewers in awe.

Medikal opened up the show with Criss Waddle and Joey B with his La Hustle hit song, which was immediately followed up by Joey B’s Akobam and Cold songs respectively.

Meanwhile, singers Kidi, Mr Drew and sensation rapper Kofi Jamar did a good job with the ‘Osibisa Tribute’ old-school performance.

With her Forever song topping the charts for weeks, Gyakie formed part of the musicians who made the show a success.

Her performance climaxed the show in style.

Rapper Kweku Flick, one of the New School rappers, did well with his performance at 3 Music Awards 2021.

His office-themed show and dope live performance surprised many viewers.

The Hip-Hop performance by Kumerican rappers Yaw Tog, YPee and Kofi Jamar climaxed the show in style.

Yaw Tog’s Sore hit song and Kofi Jamar’s Ekorso track put the whole show in a different light.