The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has listed some 85 major achievements of the Akufo-Addo-led government in its first term.

Taking to his Facebook page to make the list, he reiterated the government’s commitment to develop the country despite the numerous challenges.

“As we look forward to the implementation of the 2021 budget in our second term, it is important that we take note of the accomplishments of the Akufo-Addo government in our first term after inheriting an economy in crisis,” he said.

Dr Bawumia, who is also the head of the economic management team, spoke of the massive industrialisation success under 1D1F, increased food production through Planting for Food and Jobs.

Others were introduction of pension scheme for cocoa farmes, about 550,000 public employment opportunities, which included doctors, teachers, nurses, other health workers and police officers.

The rest are: Doubled the capitation grant, abolished utility bills for tertiary students, abolished the three-month arrears policy for teachers who had worked two-three years, as well as abolished the fees for post-graduate medical training.

