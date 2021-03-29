Fans of Division One League side, Mighty Royals, have mercilessly beaten up Referee Niatire Suntuo Aziz and his assistants Suleman Mohammed and Yakubu Abdul Rahman, as well as the fourth referee Hasim Yakubu.

The unfortunate incident happened at the Wamanafo Park during the clash between Mighty Royals and Tano Bofoakwa. The game ended goalless.

With football supposed to be played behind closed doors, fans of Wamanfo Mighty Royals besieged the main gate to attack the referees for what the fans perceived to be unfair officiating against their club.

It is unclear how the fans gained access onto the inner parameter of the pitch to attack the referee.

In a video circulating on social media, one fan could be heard saying in Twi: “We will beat them to death.”

https://twitter.com/amoasi_ekow/status/1376268528295231493

The Ghana Football Association is yet to release a statement on the hooliganism that transpired.