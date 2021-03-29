Kumasi Asante Kotoko players have been urged to stay disciplined under new head coach, Mariano Barreto or they will be out from the team.

The Portuguese manager joined the Ghana Premier League side on a one-and-half-year deal ahead of the second round of the season.

According to Yusif Chibsah, who has worked with Barreto, the former Black Stars manager always wants his players to stay disciplined off and on the pitch and also wants his players to stay fit.

He added that players will be punished if they fail to abide by his rules.

“Mariano Barreto is a no-nonsense coach,” Chibsah, who is a former Asante Kotoko midfielder, told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

“He is very strict and selects his team on merit. His values are hard work and discipline.

“He wants discipline on and off the pitch. He will find and punish all undisciplined players.

“He wants his players to be fit. He does not discriminate and does not have any favourite,” he added.

Barreto held his first training at the Adako Jachie training complex today.

Kotoko finished the first round of the season on the 4th position with 17 points.

Asante Kotoko will be hosted by Eleven Wonders in the matchday 18 games at the Nana Ameyaw Park this weekend.