Following a successful show over the weekend where accolades poured in massively, the 3 Music Awards Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has confirmed that their original YouTube account has been terminated.

Taking to Twitter to register his assertion, Sadiq Abdulai Abu said:

We woke up to a message from @TeamYouTube suspending our channel which has been growing exponentially within the past few days.

We are working to regain control of the sign. Help us tweet at @teamyoutube to enable them release the channel for some more beautiful content from us, he said.

MORE:

The 2021 edition of the show has received blessings from industry players and Ghanaians who believe it raised the bar per award schemes in the country.

Check the original tweet below: