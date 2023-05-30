Renowned Kumawood actor and beloved Ghanaian YouTube sensation, Ras Nene, once again captivates audiences with his uproarious new video.

This viral sensation showcases the comedic genius of Dr Likee, portraying a hilarious bodyguard hailing all the way from China.

The mere sight of his attire is enough to send even the sternest individuals into fits of laughter.

In Dr Likee’s latest side-splitting skit on YouTube, he enlists the assistance of a young man bearing an uncanny resemblance to the acclaimed rapper Strongman.

This doppelgänger assumes the role of a prosperous musician in dire need of the services of a bodyguard.

Adding to the mirthful narrative, Vanessa Nicole, Funny Face’s baby mama, makes a notable appearance in the short film.

Portraying one of Strongman’s numerous girlfriends, she vehemently expresses her disdain for Ras Nene, the comical bodyguard.

During an interview with Kwaku Manu, Vanessa Nicole divulged her aspirations to make a comeback in the acting realm.

She emphasized that her children have reached an age where she can wholeheartedly devote herself to her career once again.

