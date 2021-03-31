Ghana is set to host the 2021 West Africa CelebrateLAB conference in Accra in collaboration with West African Scientists.

The forum is to provide knowledge for medical laboratory professionals, especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference will be under the theme combating emerging and re-emerging infections through standardisation of laboratory practice across West Africa.

The meeting, among other issues, will deliberate on how to balance COVID-19 pandemic response while protecting public health gains in laboratory diagnosis of HIV, TB, and Malaria

This year’s conference, which happens to be the 7th, has been scheduled for April 21 and 22, 2021.

The conference promotes laboratory quality management goals throughout the region and convened medical laboratory professionals, researchers, clinicians, policymakers, regulators and vendors, from in and outside of West Africa.

It will also discuss the latest developments and initiatives for strengthening health laboratory systems across national borders.

“The 7th annual meeting of laboratory scientists, researchers, clinicians, regulators, policymakers and other players in the health care team, will place emphasis on how stronger health laboratory systems in the sub-region will help prevent emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases,” the outfit said in a statement.

The West African Laboratory Scientists and Researchers will share experiences and best practices on the benefits of “Creating Standards in laboratory practice across

the West Africa region.”

It will also examine the issue of Biological and Hazardous Waste Management

in the Era of COVID-19.

CelebrateLAB is an annual meeting of Medical Laboratory Professionals, Researchers, Clinicians, Policy Makers and Regulators, highlighting diagnostics and research across the West Africa region.

The conference takes place during the International Lab Week that celebrates the role of Medical Laboratory Professionals in health outcomes.

