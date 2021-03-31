Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, says he is still in charge despite the seeming chaos on the front of the minority in the lawmaking chamber.

“Not at all, I am fully in charge. I am the Minority Leader, this morning, I have engaged with the party leadership and Council of Elders,” he told reporters in the Chamber while answering questions on the resignation of the North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP) from the Appointments Committee of the House.

He stressed: “We look forward to cooperation and collaboration but let not anybody exaggerate that I have more than what I have which is known parametrically and numerically. We have discussed this with the caucus, and parliament to make determination of that matter. Don’t forget that I am in Parliament in my own right as the elected Member of Parliament for Tamale South.”

Lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has resigned from Parliament’s Appointments Committee with immediate effect.

The former Deputy Education Minister, in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament on Tuesday, March 30, said the decision was taken after careful consideration, adding that it was on a matter of principle.

Mr Ablakwa also stated in his letter that as a result of his decision he will be unavailable for the vetting of deputy ministers yet-to-be nominated by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“May I extend to you leadership of the House, the Committee of Selection and the leadership of the great National Democratic Congress (NDC), my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to serve as a member of the 6th, 7th and 8th Parliaments of the Republic of Ghana.”

Some supporters of the opposition NDC have expressed their disappointment in the NDC members on the Appointments Committee for supporting the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta, Hawa Koomson and Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

On Tuesday, NDC MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, described as disappointing the reasons by the Minority for the approval of Mr Ofori-Atta as the Finance Minister.

Speaking to Starrfm.com.gh. former Kumbungu MP, Ras Mubarak, said the decision by Mr Ablakwa is a complete vote of no confidence in the Haruna Iddrisu-led leadership in Parliament.

He added that some unhappy minority MPs are likely to follow the decision by the North Tongu MP.