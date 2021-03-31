Some angry residents of two fishing communities, Amutsinu and Salakope in the Ketu South Municipality on Wednesday, March 31, blocked various roads in protest against the government’s silence regarding tidal waves in the area.

The displaced residents said the situation had become unbearable and life-threatening and therefore needs urgent attention from the government.

According to them, it is also difficult for people to go about their businesses, adding that the situation had also affected schools in the area.

“We are homeless now and all we want is for government to come to our aid as early as possible,” one of the residents pleaded.

Tidal waves also called high waves have been a major problem for the people of these areas including those in the Keta and Anloga districts.

The District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation, Alorsede Paul, said his outfit is doing everything possible to make sure that the issue is resolved.

The Assemblyman for the area, Sylvester Kumawu, said all efforts to get authorities to address the issue have proved futile.

“Government has turned a deaf ear to our situation,” Mr Kumawu lamented.

On his part, the Municipal Chief Executive for Ketu South, Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, said government is determined to find a lasting solution to their grievances.