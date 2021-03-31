The Chief Executive Officer of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, says his company has a debt of about GH¢3 million after hosting the 2021 3Music Awards.

Speaking on Prime Morning on Joy Prime, on Monday, he said that: “I know today everybody is reeling from what happened so a lot of the suppliers will say let’s give him time. Wednesday the phones will start ringing, ‘Chief when are we seeing payment?” he said.

He said that they had about 1,000 people directly working on the show. Among these, were extras for the shows, directors, producers, bands and others.

“For the Yaw Tog and Kofi Jamar performance, the extras on the Yaw Tog part alone were about 30 boys. Come to the Kweku Flick part, the extras were about five, not forgetting the people that were producing it. Take a look at the tribute performance, there were about 50 extras, all different people, everybody got paid, we never repeated the extras.”

He revealed the value of the project is about GH¢6 million, adding that an event of that magnitude required collaboration with numerous teams and organisations for its execution.

