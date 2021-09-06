Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 3 Media Networks, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, says the current crop of musicians are no longer doing songs that past music legends were known for.

According to him, songs making waves presently are only rated by audience appreciation, hence the technical requirements needed to judge a good song is often overlooked.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z over the weekend, the 3 Music CEO said he grew up listening to the likes of Nas, Tupac, Reggie Rockstone, and Obrafour among many others, who gained traction for their music prowess.

According to him, musicians topping the charts lately such as Lil Uzi Vert, and many other “new generation” artistes are rather ‘killing’ the music genre.

Previously in a good song, you look at the technical perspective but now you cannot take out the audience appreciation and their narrative is different nowadays.

I grew up on Nas, Tupac… but today when I listen to the latest musicians I see it’s the death of hip-hop… Reggie Rockstone, Obrafour were on top but I listen to current musicians today and I see they cannot do it like that, he said.