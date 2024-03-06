Your 20s are an exciting, transformative time in your life. In this decade, you have plenty of opportunities to explore your newfound independence, take on new responsibilities, and pursue your dreams.

Making many pivotal choices can initially feel daunting, but this is your chance to build the life you’ve always wanted.

Whether starting your first career, embarking on a post-college adventure, or simply enjoying the freedom of living alone, you’re probably facing many exciting but challenging changes right now. Here are some ways to make the most of this new chapter of your life.

1. Balance social expectations with personal needs.

In your 20s, you may feel pressure to live a certain way. From internal pressure to succeed in college or a new career to familial or peer pressure to find a romantic partner and settle down, your 20s can be stressful.

Adding to this pressure is social media and the comparisons you may make to other 20-somethings who look like they “have their lives together.”

It’s important to know that to manage these stressors, you should stay true to what you want and who you truly are. If you don’t want a “traditional” office job or don’t feel ready for a romantic relationship, there are plenty of other paths that you can choose.

It’s also crucial to remember that social media doesn’t show everything, and your friends’ lives may not be as “perfect” as they seem.

Once you figure out what you want and put your stress into perspective, “adulting” may feel much more manageable.

2. Prioritize self-discovery.

Self-discovery is essential when you’re in your 20s. Your 20s are a time when you search for who you are, figure out what you want in life, and develop a sense of your overall purpose.

This can feel like a tremendous task, especially if you’re in your early 20s, but fortunately, it won’t happen all at once.

Still, take advantage of opportunities to discover who you are, whether that involves taking a trip across the world, meeting people whose values align more closely with yours, or trying new hobbies.

Your 20s are an experiment, but they can be fun too, and you’ll come out of this decade feeling more comfortable with yourself and what you stand for.

3. Try going to therapy.

Your 20s are a period of profound transformation, which can feel overwhelming and leave you looking for connection.

Whether you’re struggling with mental illness during this time, are uncertain about your career, or simply want to get to know yourself better, going to therapy can help you make this period feel a bit less stressful.

There are many ways to start therapy, from finding a mental health professional to seeking online or group therapy to accessing organizations that can help you locate accessible or cost-effective therapy.

You don’t have to struggle with a severe mental illness for therapy to benefit you, and having regular or semi-regular sessions with a therapist can help you understand your emotions more intensely, process events from your past, and help you find your path in life, all in a safe, supportive environment.

As you enter your 20s, it’s crucial to stay true to yourself. You may face familial expectations or societal pressure to achieve certain things in this decade, but prioritize what matters to you and don’t compare yourself to others.

Your 20s are an exciting time to discover yourself and build your future, so celebrate how far you’ve come in life and the steps that you’re taking to live your dreams!