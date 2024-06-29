The Adontenhene of Krachi Traditional Council, Nana Nkrumah Eyrealiso, has advised the youth in the area to stay away from violence before, during, and after this year’s general election.

Speaking at the maiden annual delegate congress by Kaakye Youth Association, Nana Nkrumah emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and order during the electoral process.

He urged the youth to resist any temptations to engage in violent activities, stressing that violence only leads to destruction and chaos.

He highlighted the need for prioritizing peace and unity to build a better future for themselves and their communities.

The Adontehene also discussed the importance of active participation in the electoral process, encouraging the youth to exercise their right to vote and engage in peaceful political activities.

He advised them to educate themselves on the issues at stake and make informed decisions when casting their votes.

In a similar vein, the NDC General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia, urged the youth to take the lead in promoting peace and unity during the elections.

He emphasized the importance of unity and solidarity among the youth, regardless of their political affiliations.

Speaking to Adom News, the newly elected executives of the Kaakye Youth Association vowed to work tirelessly to bring about positive change and progress in the Krachi communities.

They outlined key priorities, including improving access to education, water, and infrastructure in the area.

They also pledged to support youth empowerment initiatives and promote entrepreneurship and job creation.

