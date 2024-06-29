Church urges calm amid protests over new pastor appointment

The Assemblies of God Church Ghana has urged its members at the Bohyen Branch in the Ashanti Region to remain calm following a recent protest against the appointment of a new pastor.

The church leadership said is actively engaging in addressing the concerns of its members and is committed to finding a peaceful resolution to the issue.

Protests erupted at the Bohyen Branch over the appointment of a new pastor, with some members feeling it was forced upon them.

The situation intensified when security personnel were brought in during the induction ceremony.

Following Rev Stephen Yaw Manu’s retirement, church members favoured Rev Bismarck Opoku, his long time associate and a familiar face since their childhood, to succeed him.

However, the church leadership chose to appoint a new leader, citing the constitution that empowers the district and regional executives to make such decisions, overruling the members’ preference.

The church members asserted their desire for autonomy in selecting their leader, but the leadership insisted that the constitution supersedes their preferences.

They explained that when a superintendent’s term expires, their associate’s tenure also ends, and a new leader is chosen through a voting process.

This led to the appointment of a new Superintendent, which was met with dissent from some members.

The church leadership denied forcing the new leader on the congregation, explaining that the superintendent only intended to introduce the new pastor.

However, due to prior harassment, the superintendent took precautions and arrived with police and military officers, who were also church members, for his protection.

Roland Affail Monney

This led to a misunderstanding among the members, who believed an induction ceremony was taking place, resulting in a large protest and heightened tensions. The situation spiraled out of control, forcing the head pastor to flee for his safety.

In response, church spokesperson Roland Affail Monney called for calm and unity, reminding members to prioritise peace and harmony as urged in Ephesians 4:3, and avoid violence.

“We call for absolute calm while urgent moves are made to address the situation,” he said.

Affail Monney reaffirmed the church’s dedication to its core mission of spreading Christ’s message nationwide, emphasising the need to stay focused on this goal.

He encouraged members to have faith in the leadership’s efforts to resolve their concerns and to prioritise harmony, ensuring that the church remains a beacon of unity and love.

