The Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Darkoa Newman, has announced that government has increased cash grants for households benefiting from the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) program by 100 percent, effective 1st July.

She emphasized that this significant increase in financial support underscores the government’s commitment to poverty alleviation and improving the quality of life for the nation’s disadvantaged citizens.

The bi-monthly payments, which have seen an increase, are as follows:

One Eligible Member Household: increased from 128 cedis in 2023 to 256 cedis.

Two Eligible Member Households: increased from 152 cedis in 2023 to 304 cedis.

Three Eligible Member Households: increased from 176 cedis in 2023 to 352 cedis.

Four Eligible Member Households: increased from 212 cedis in 2023 to 424 cedis.

This program is in partnership with the World Bank, World Food Program, and Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office.

Ms. Newman added that, this increase comes as the government considers the current inflation, and believe this amount will help beneficiaries cover medical bills, pay school fees, and meet other essential needs.