Contrary to reports that Mr. Logic has defrauded an American, the artiste manager insists he has defrauded no one, though he acknowledges that the case is currently in court.

In an interview with the media, Logic refrained from further comments but emphasized that the American was once his business partner in the music industry and has framed him.

“I have not defrauded anybody,” Logic stated firmly.

According to GNA, Logic appeared before the Dansoman Circuit Court for allegedly defrauding Khori Edward Lewis, an American citizen residing in Pantang, Accra, of $21,000 and GH₵48,000.

The report indicated that, he is accused of collecting the money under the pretext of securing the American citizen a resident permit in Ghana, but he failed to do so.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of defrauding by false pretense.

Reacting to the allegation, Logic reiterated that “I have not defrauded anybody.”

ALSO READ: