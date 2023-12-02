The CEO of Gihoc Company Ltd, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, has predicted a substantial 10-point lead for Dr. Alhaji Mamudu Bawumia over former President John Mahama in the upcoming 2024 general election.

In an interview on Adom TV, Maxwell Jumah, said Dr. Bawumia would secure a 60% victory over John Mahama, with a 10% margin of difference.

“It won’t be a close race. Bawumia will give Mahama 10 points and he will win. Mahama has his own history but his message is not new and trust me, Bawumia has a clearer vision and he is the one Ghanaians will consider” he stated.

He made this known during the ongoing royal funeral at Kwawu Abene for the late Kwawuhene Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng II.

The event has attracted numerous dignitaries to Kwawu.